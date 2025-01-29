Watch ILTV Live
Munroe pushes for tougher post-release monitoring of sex offenders

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Just days after serial groper Sydney Cooper was remanded to prison for allegedly indecently assaulting a 68-year-old woman in a local grocery store, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe is once again pushing for tougher post-release monitoring of sex offenders.

Speaking to reporters, Munroe renewed his call for stricter measures including an extended period of supervision—up to 20 years after release—potentially involving electronic monitoring.

The case has reignited public outrage and concerns over sex offender rehabilitation, as Cooper, despite previous convictions and prison time, continues to re-offend.

Munroe revealed that officials are in the final stages of consultation on the Conditional Release of Offenders Reinforcing the need for stronger oversight.

“What I am strongly advocating for is an ability for a Supreme Court judge to be able to supervise offenders for up to twenty (20) years after release, and that supervision could include electronic monitoring.”

The minister also acknowledged ongoing public objections to the release of repeat offenders like Cooper. However, he stressed that once an offender has completed their sentence the government is obligated to release them while ensuring the public is informed as was the case with Cooper’s release in 2022.

