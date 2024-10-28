Munroe: ‘Plane crash victims unidentified, no flight plan found’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe revealed that the twin engine aircraft, that crashed near the Ragged Island airport early Sunday morning, had no flight plan and that investigators have been unable to identify the charred remains of the two individuals that were found at the site of the crash.

The minister also noted that Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers are on the ground conducting investigations into the crash; he said that this is an indicator of the type of investigation that is currently underway.