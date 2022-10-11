MUNROE: Officials reviewing gun policy for police amid ‘crime crisis’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe yesterday signaled changes to gun policy for police officers could be on the horizon as law enforcement combats elevated levels of crime.

Yesterday, Munroe was asked whether the country was in the midst of a crime crisis.

“We’re in a crisis on many levels…crisis is an opportunity. And so we look at what’s happening as an opportunity,” he said.

“I hope that the public is looking and watching and understanding that we raised these people. I hope that people of my generation are looking and watching and seeing how quickly things have changed.”

He continued: ”In my lifetime, we’ve moved from the police not having guns to now the commissioner and I are looking at every policeman having to have a gun. That is just where we’ve come and I’m only 54 so in 54 years we’ve come to this point.

“And I hope the Bahamian people look at it, those of us with sufficient memory to see, why we think it was alright to shoot people, why did we think it was alright to stab people and get that into the minds of the 15 to 25-year-olds who see no difficulty.”

When pressed further, he said: “It is a crisis, everything is a crisis, you have a health crisis, if you put on 10 pounds that’s a crisis.”

Munroe encouraged people to report known gang affiliates.

“Murderers aren’t created overnight. We’ve said to the public a lot of the murders are gang-related. So you aren’t to tolerate gangs in your vicinity, you are to report them to the police in many ways you can do so confidentially,” he said.

Munroe told the press Monday that they are making moves to ensure the timely execution of cases involving firearms.

“We will be meeting, and the commissioner has expressed when he was sworn in that we wish to have firearms matters tried within two weeks of the person being arraigned,” Munroe said.

“Police officers have been assured that the firearms could be examined within that period to meet that performance level and we will discuss that happening.”

The high level of firearms cases that magistrates have pending remains a public concern with many individuals awaiting trial.

Over the past several weeks many of the suspects and persons affiliated with homicides have been wanted for gun-related crimes and are known to police.

As law enforcement officials seek to resolve the trial issues, Munroe said that he will incorporate his experience of formerly serving as a magistrate and Supreme Court judge.

”I have my outlooks and my suggestions that I will be sharing with the chief magistrate based on my experience serving as a magistrate and as a Supreme Court trial judge,” he said.