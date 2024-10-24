Munroe: Officers are innocent until proven guilty, but no one is above the law

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In light of recent sexual assault allegations that brought four officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force before the Magistrate court, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe asserted that no one is above the law.
Munroe in an interview with Eyewitness News on Thursday, was asked about the recent increase in the number of uniformed branch officers appearing before the courts for serious offenses.
He insisted that it highlights the Royal Bahamas Police Force and court system’s commitment to carrying out their duties no matter who is in the hot seat.