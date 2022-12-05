Munroe: RBDF officers have not come forward with mass complaints or resignations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Amid claims of Royal Bahamas Defense Force officers threatening to resign due to working conditions, Minster of National Security, Wayne Munroe said that he’s not yet seen any increase in the number of resignations that need to be approved by him.

“I don’t know about officers resigning because I have to sign off on all resignations,” he said.

“I have not seen any increase in the number of officers who are resigning, coming across my desk.”

Reports of 200 officers leaving the RBDF because of poor working conditions have been circulating in recent weeks; however, the national security minster explained that officers seeking permission for resignation would not be allowed to resign if they have outstanding bonds.

Munroe said: “If you have persons who wish to resign, they would have to apply to resign; if they have outstanding bonds with the government, then I will not let them resign while the bonds are unsatisfied they’re required to come to work until they are released.”

Munroe added that there is no shortage of people wanting to join the defense force, a career that is oversubscribed with persons applying to become marines every year.

“If they are soldiers and they no longer wish to be soldiers and we discharge them, then we will look for 200, 300 good Bahamians who want to replace them.

“Every recruitment exercise we do, we recruit 100. We have about 500 applications. So it’s a job, it’s a vocation, it’s a calling. If they are dissatisfied, they ought to say,” Munroe stated.

Furthermore, the national security minister explained that during his last visit he was not notified by any officers of dissatisfaction.

“Over a month ago, I met with all of the ranks on the base; juniors, seniors, warrant officers, junior and senior officers.

“Nobody has put anything before me when I was down there to indicate great dissatisfaction. So I would have to be told what that is,” Munroe said.