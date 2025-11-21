Munroe: No Passports Found in Cap-Haïtien Incident; Fired Bahamasair Worker’s Story “Raises Questions”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – National Security Minister Wayne Munroe is rejecting claims surrounding the firing of a Bahamasair employee and flatly denying allegations that passports were ever found or seized in connection with the March 1 incident in Cap-Haïtien.

Speaking with Eyewitness News, Munroe said the only confirmed arrest in the matter involved an individual found with cash, not passports, and emphasized that no charges were brought because, in cases like this, prosecutors typically “chase the money” rather than pursue the courier.

Munroe also drew a sharp line between transporting clothing and transporting large sums of money, adding that the account being put forward by the dismissed Bahamasair flight attendant “raises more questions the more you examine it.”

He noted that the ex-employee admitted to taking a package onto a flight without knowing what was inside — a detail Munroe said weakens, rather than strengthens, the man’s credibility.

The minister’s remarks follow claims made to The Tribune by the former flight attendant, who said he was fired after transporting what he believed was a routine crew-to-crew bag containing a passport, clothes, and a pair of heels, allegedly at the request of a colleague. He said he handed the bag to a Bahamasair agent in Haiti and was later stunned to hear reports about US$100,000 being confiscated on the same route.

The dismissed worker maintains he did nothing wrong and insists that crew members routinely carry small items for each other. He said he was questioned by police, temporarily detained, and interviewed on suspicion of money laundering — but was never charged.

Bahamasair later terminated him “for cause,” citing a major breach tied to the US$106,000 seized in Haiti.

The Davis administration has repeatedly pushed back on Opposition assertions that a “bag of passports” was found on a Bahamasair flight. Munroe again stressed that neither the airline, the Passport Office, nor the police have confirmed any such discovery.