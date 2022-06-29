Munroe: 14-year-old girl denies PMH sexual assault allegation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said a teenage girl has denied that she was sexually assaulted or engaged in sexual activity at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

He said he received a recent briefing from police on the matter.

“The young girl again I think she might have been 14,” he said.

“[The] mother made a complaint to police with a view to saying her daughter may be engaging in sexual relations with a boyfriend.

“Whether it’s voluntary or not, that’s a crime. And so police took her to the hospital for checking.

She tested positive for COVID. She was detained for COVID.

And during the course of that detention, a janitor at the hospital made a report about her and a 52-year-old patient.

“The young child was discharged, the report was made to the police; they investigated.

“The child denied what the janitor reports and the gentlemen denies what the janitor reports and the police continue to investigate.”

It was initially reported that a girl was sexually assaulted at PMH.

In a statement, the Public Hospitals Authority said the alleged incident happened on June 24th.

“Per our policy, this matter has been referred to the Royal Bahamas Police Force for investigation and an internal inquiry is underway into the alleged incident,” the PHA said.

“The PHA remains committed to the delivery of safe, quality care to all our patients, especially minors. Any further inquires with respect to this matter should be referred to the appropriate authorities.”

The alleged incident came after a video circulated of what appeared to be a man snorting drugs in a room at the hospital.

“The Public Hospitals Authority wishes to remind the public of our safety protocols and policies,” the PHA said in a separate statement on the video.