Munroe: ‘Foreign aid to Haiti continues with or without USA funding’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – National Security Minister Wayne Munroe has pointed to the fact that foreign aid to the embattled island-nation Haiti will continue despite the reality that one of the world’s most powerful economic engines, the United States, has opted to freeze more than $13 million in funding for international security which was funneled to assist Haiti with combatting the ongoing issue of gang violence and riots.

Munroe told reporters “fortunately for the multi-national security support mission in Haiti, we had donors other than the U.S. although they were a major donor.”

Munroe made those comments given that dozens of Bahamian Royal Bahamas Defense Force officers are also a part of the Kenya-led M.S.S.N., providing maritime support as Haiti grapples with political and social instability with residents fearing no end in sight.

Although funds have not been canceled, they have been frozen under President Donald Trump’s 90-day pause on foreign aid at a time when dangers gangs with guns largely trafficked from the U.S. are wreaking havoc on residents and their daily lives.

Munroe argued that “if Haiti degenerates, we have an outflow of millions of Haitians coming in this direction. That creates, as the Prime Minister describes it, an existential threat to our country of 400 thousand people.”

Munroe also highlighted the issue of drug trafficking “which will be directed North” if regional partners pull the plug on helping the Caribbean nation.

Munroe further contended that “it is also in the U.S.’ national security interest in my consideration for there to be a stable Haïti.”