Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Munroe: ‘Foreign aid to Haiti continues with or without USA funding’

0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – National Security Minister Wayne Munroe has pointed to the fact that foreign aid to the embattled island-nation Haiti will continue despite the reality that one of the world’s most powerful economic engines, the United States, has opted to freeze more than $13 million in funding for international security which was funneled to assist Haiti with combatting the ongoing issue of gang violence and riots.

Munroe told reporters “fortunately for the multi-national security support mission in Haiti, we had donors other than the U.S. although they were a major donor.”

Munroe made those comments given that dozens of Bahamian Royal Bahamas Defense Force officers are also a part of the Kenya-led M.S.S.N., providing maritime support as Haiti grapples with political and social instability with residents fearing no end in sight.

Although funds have not been canceled, they have been frozen under President Donald Trump’s 90-day pause on foreign aid at a time when dangers gangs with guns largely trafficked from the U.S. are wreaking havoc on residents and their daily lives.

Munroe argued that “if Haiti degenerates, we have an outflow of millions of Haitians coming in this direction. That creates, as the Prime Minister describes it, an existential threat to our country of 400 thousand people.”

Munroe also highlighted the issue of drug trafficking “which will be directed North” if regional partners pull the plug on helping the Caribbean nation.

Munroe further contended that “it is also in the U.S.’ national security interest in my consideration for there to be a stable Haïti.”

Polls

Do you think the government should advance anti-marital rape legislation during this term?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Do you think the government should advance anti-marital rape legislation during this term?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture