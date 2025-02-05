Munroe: ‘DPP to decide fate of inmate who killed fellow inmate’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An accused murderer who fatally stabbed another inmate at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) could possibly face a capital murder charge, according to National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, however he pointed out that it would be up for Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Cordell Frazier, to decide.

Munroe made that suggestion as he weighed in on what the future holds for the accused, whose identify has been withheld by BDOCS officials.

Munroe said, “I’m not the DPP. The DPP is an independent individual but to my legal mind, it’s a case that would warrant him being charged with capital murder.” Prison officials revealed that the suspect in question, who is awaiting trial for a murder offense, stabbed and killed 60-year-old Brody Fritz during an altercation on Saturday morning, it remains unclear what led to the deadly brawl which also left two others inmates with stab wounds.

While the suspect was reportedly injured, authorities noted that the injuries were not life-threatening. However, he was placed in an isolated cell as His Majesty’s Coroner and the police force take further action.

The incident reportedly happened when those involved in the altercation “were conducting the normal practice of disposing of their night waste under supervision of staff members,” according to prison officials.

Munroe noted that while these violent incidents are concerning, they are as a result of a punitive facility that is bursting at the seams, which does not focus on rehabilitation. Munroe noted that the Davis Administration is seeking to construct a new correctional facility.