Munroe doubles down on stance concerning ‘bad apples’ within the RBPF

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – National Security Minister Wayne Munroe continues to maintain his posture that police officers accused of crimes are also human, but asserted that they are still being dealt with according to the law.

His comments came in the wake of a recent court matter involving another police officer accused of rape, days after a police superintendent was recently granted bail after he was accused of raping a woman.

Munroe maintained that the public should not be concerned about the “bad apples” being found in the force who are being persecuted for their unlawful actions.

However, he asserted that he would support widespread concern if the bad apples were not being caught and arraigned before the court for their alleged missteps.

 

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

