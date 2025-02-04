Munroe challenges aggrieved officers to present evidence to support debt claims

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe has responded to claims that the government owes its insurer, Colina, over $100 million, calling on officers to provide documentation for the debts they allege.

Speaking on Tuesday alongside Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis and Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirkwood Andrews, Munroe assured that no officers covered by the insurance have been denied services.

The Police Staff Association raised the issue in a memo circulating on social media, describing the matter as urgent and in need of of immediate attention.

Last year, the government defended its spending on private insurance, revealing it allocates over $80 million annually—much of which goes to individuals who are not government employees. The Ministry of National Security also announced that an amended policy, which will extend medical insurance coverage to the dependents of security personnel, will take effect on July 1.