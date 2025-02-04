Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Munroe challenges aggrieved officers to present evidence to support debt claims

0
SHARES
17
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe has responded to claims that the government owes its insurer, Colina, over $100 million, calling on officers to provide documentation for the debts they allege.

Speaking on Tuesday alongside Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis and Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirkwood Andrews, Munroe assured that no officers covered by the insurance have been denied services.

The Police Staff Association raised the issue in a memo circulating on social media, describing the matter as urgent and in need of of immediate attention.

Last year, the government defended its spending on private insurance, revealing it allocates over $80 million annually—much of which goes to individuals who are not government employees. The Ministry of National Security also announced that an amended policy, which will extend medical insurance coverage to the dependents of security personnel, will take effect on July 1.

Polls

Do you think the government should advance anti-marital rape legislation during this term?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Do you think the government should advance anti-marital rape legislation during this term?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture