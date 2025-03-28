Watch ILTV Live
Munroe addresses ‘reassignment,’ of Parliamentary Commissioner

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – National Security Minister Wayne Munroe asserted on Friday morning that the Parliamentary Registration Department, which oversees election matters, remains operational despite Arthur Taylor no longer serving as the agency’s Acting Parliamentary Commissioner.

Taylor’s departure sparked controversy about whether or not he was fire, a claim the opposition still supports even though Munroe has insisted that no one directed Taylor’s removal. Munroe said the former election chief requested reassignment to another government agency.

However, Munroe took exception with comments allegedly made by Taylor which, according to Munroe, suggest that Taylor “ran a ship that could not survive his absence.”

Munroe said those alleged comments were “disrespectful.”

Government has yet to identity its next election commissioner following Taylor’s “reassignment request.”

His departure also came as a surprise given that Taylor recently told reporters that the department was ramping up preparations for the next General Election.

