Multi-million dollar IDB loan to facilitate redevelopment of Family Island airports

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Airports in Exuma, North Eleuthera, Marsh Harbor and Treasure Cay are set to receive a much-needed facelift, thanks to a $35 million dollar investment loan from The Inter-American Development Bank.

The loan is being provided to assist government which, according to Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, has set aside $50 million dollars for the renovation project that officials say would improve air transport connectivity and the flow of residents and tourists alike to and from the Family Islands.

IDB’s president, Ilan Goldfajn, IDB’s Alternate Executive Director for the Caribbean Quiton Lightbourne and other bank executives joined Deputy Prime Minister and Exuma Member of Parliament Chester Cooper and Aviation Director Dr. Kenneth Romer in Exuma to make an assessment of the current international airport and its surrounding areas which will comprise the upgraded international airport.

Cooper asserted that the redevelopment of airports is critical to facilitate “the continued growth” in tourism and airlift, adding that Exuma, in particular “is one of the fastest growing economies of the Bahamas.”

The area’s member parliament also noted that Exuma has attracted over “Two billion dollars in new foreign investment over the course of the last three years”, insisting that investment in infrastructure is necessary to sustain the economic growth.

Meantime, IDB’s chief Goldfajn lauded the partnership, noting that “it changes the economy, (and) tourism because it connects. It increases the scale.”

Goldfajn’s comments on Tuesday came hours after he addressed government officials and stakeholders at the XIII Annual Consultation with the Governors of Caribbean member countries, emphasizing the Bank’s strong support for The Bahamas through key investments in climate-resilient infrastructure, disaster recovery, and marine conservation projects aimed at promoting long-term sustainability.

