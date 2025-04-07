MSC Group’s Cruise Division inaugurates the world’s largest cruise terminal in Miami

MIAMI– The Cruise Division of MSC Group inaugurated the world’s largest cruise terminal on April 5th at PortMiami. This industry-leading facility was developed in partnership with PortMiami and Miami-Dade County. Imagined by global design firm Arquitectonica and built by Fincantieri Infrastructure, a world leader in large-scale construction projects, the terminal’s futuristic design and advanced passenger technology will set a new standard for the cruise industry.

Dignitaries from across the world attended the ribbon-cutting event, including U.S. House of Representatives Secretary J. Alex Kelly, Florida Department of Commerce, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and Edoardo Rixi, Italian Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, along with Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division, and Pierroberto Folgiero, Fincantieri’s CEO and General Manager.

The new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal, spanning more than 492,000 square feet (equivalent to 8.5 American football fields), is capable of processing up to 36,000 passengers daily and is designed to accommodate up to three ships at once.

This multi-million-dollar terminal represents a significant investment by the Cruise Division, highlighting its dedication to providing an exceptional experience for guests in the U.S. and the Caribbean. Additionally, it supports the deployment of the company’s newest and most efficient vessels. The terminal, along with the new Cruise Division U.S. headquarters in Miami and the expanded office in Fort Lauderdale, underscores the company’s long-term commitment to the region.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division, MSC Group, said: “Our new cruise terminal is the most advanced in the world, designed to offer a seamless experience for our guests before and after their cruise, setting a new benchmark for the industry. This proud moment reflects our unwavering commitment to Miami and its vibrant community, a partnership that spans over 20 years. The terminal symbolizes our dedication to quality tourism and innovation, and we are grateful for the strong collaborations that have brought this vision to life. This incredible state-of-the-art facility will not only enhance the travel experience but also bring significant economic benefits to the region, creating jobs and fostering growth in the local economy.”

The inauguration of MSC’s state-of-the-art Cruise Terminal in Miami holds promising opportunities for The Bahamas, positioning the nation to reap the rewards of enhanced cruise tourism and increased regional connectivity. As MSC Cruises expands its presence with four ships sailing from the new terminal in 2025, including the ultra-modern MSC World America, The Bahamas stands to benefit from greater passenger traffic, extended itineraries, and higher-value guests. This presents opportunities for increased port activity, enhanced visitor expenditure, and the development of strategic shore excursion partnerships that strengthen and diversify the local economy. With Miami serving as the gateway to the Caribbean, this next-generation terminal enhances The Bahamas’ visibility and accessibility in the global cruise market.

From beginning to end, everything has been designed to ensure a seamless experience. Guests can check in online from the comfort of their homes, upload travel documents, and receive their boarding pass in minutes, preparing for biometric processing in advance to save time upon arrival.

Guests can relax in comfortable, stylish waiting areas with an exclusive lounge for MSC Yacht Club guests. The embarkation process is finalized with biometric e-gates, allowing guests to start their holiday immediately. Disembarkation and luggage collection is just as seamless, ensuring guests can get home quickly and start planning their next cruise.

Throughout 2025, MSC Cruises will operate four ships from its newly inaugurated terminal, including its highly anticipated flagship, MSC World America. This expansion also marks a significant milestone for MSC Group’s luxury brand, Explora Journeys, with EXPLORA I set to return to the Caribbean and begin sailings from the new facility in November. This robust deployment underscores the company’s strategic commitment to the region and its confidence in the Caribbean as a premier destination for both contemporary and luxury cruise experiences.