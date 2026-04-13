MSC Group’s cruise division announces Sandy Cay development

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — MSC Group’s cruise division has announced plans to develop Sandy Cay, a new private island destination in The Bahamas set to open in 2028.

Located adjacent to the existing Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the project represents a significant investment in The Bahamas and is expected to generate new opportunities for Bahamians across multiple sectors.

Sandy Cay is being designed as a refined, intimate destination that highlights the country’s natural beauty and global tourism appeal.

Beyond its tourism offering, the development is expected to deliver broad economic benefits, including job creation, expanded opportunities for Bahamian entrepreneurs, and increased engagement with local vendors and service providers.

The project will support employment across construction, hospitality, marine services, transportation, and environmental management. As development progresses, opportunities are also expected for Bahamian small businesses to participate in supply chains, cultural programming, and guest experiences that reflect the authentic spirit of The Bahamas.

Sandy Cay will complement the existing Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, which has already contributed to the local economy and created employment opportunities for Bahamians. Together, the two destinations are expected to strengthen The Bahamas’ position as a premier cruise destination while driving sustained economic activity.

In addition to Sandy Cay, enhancements are also planned for Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, including expanded amenities and new guest experiences. These upgrades are expected to create additional employment and business opportunities for Bahamians.

MSC Group’s Cruise Division says it remains committed to responsible development, environmental stewardship, and partnerships that support local communities.

With Sandy Cay, the company says it is reinforcing its long-term investment in The Bahamas—not only as a world-class destination, but as a partner in economic growth and opportunity.