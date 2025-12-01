MSC Foundation Deepens Long-Term Partnership with University of The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-– The MSC Foundation is strengthening its partnership with University of The Bahamas (UB) through a recent donation to the Small Island Sustainability (SIS) Research Complex laboratory, expanding experiential learning opportunities at its Marine Conservation Center at Ocean Cay, and increasing academic engagement on UB’s campus.

"This new lab is about much more than microscopes and instruments – it’s an investment in

Bahamian talent and research capacity,” said Daniela Picco, Executive Director of the MSC

Foundation. “Our partnership with University of The Bahamas lies at the heart of our long-

term commitment to the country. By supporting the SIS lab, welcoming marine science

students at Ocean Cay and delivering lectures on campus, we are helping to nurture the

upcoming generation of scientists and leaders who will safeguard these islands and their

marine ecosystems.”

Attending the lab opening at UB’s Oakes Field Campus in Nassau, Ms. Picco toured the new

facility with SIS faculty and students, which underscored the critical importance of scientific

research in strengthening local capacity to understand and protect marine biodiversity.

UB Lab powers small-island-focused research and teaching

UB’s SIS programme is the only academic programme in the world dedicated specifically to

small island sustainability. The new laboratory equips faculty and students to expand applied

research on critical national priorities, while providing hands-on learning for undergraduate

and graduate students.

“Our students are receiving place-based, experiential education that no other international

degree can offer,” said Dr. Kristen Welsh Unwala, Executive Director of the Small Island

Sustainability Research Complex. “The MSC Foundation’s support for this lab is a powerful

demonstration of trust in our programme and in our students. It enables us to deepen our

research, strengthen collaborations across The Bahamas and better prepare Bahamians to

tackle the environmental challenges we face as a small island nation.”

Ocean Cay internships give UB students real-world field experience

The lab investment builds on a series of initiatives that are bringing UB students directly into

the field with MSC Foundation scientists at Ocean Cay. Through short immersive coral study

visits, UB students have experienced hands-on learning of coral conservation and marine

monitoring activities at the Foundation’s Marine Conservation Center on Ocean Cay.

As part of formal agreements between the MSC Foundation and respectively with UB and

the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), for-credit internships are

also being developed to ensure regular exchanges of expertise in marine science and

conservation.



Guest lectures and campus engagement

Beyond field programmes and infrastructure, MSC Foundation’s Ocean Cay team has been

engaging directly with UB students and faculty on campus. A guest lecture by Emeline

Bouchet, Marine Programme Manager, on 4 November introduced students to the

Foundation’s Super Coral Reefs Programme and highlighted emerging career paths in

conservation, science communication and sustainable tourism.

“Having MSC Foundation experts in our classrooms brings the global conversation on coral

conservation and climate resilience straight to our students,” said Dr. Robert J. Blaine III,

President of University of The Bahamas. “The Foundation’s investment in our laboratory, its

internships at Ocean Cay and its presence on campus reflect a genuine partnership.

Together, we are building the capacity The Bahamas needs to safeguard our environment

and support a sustainable blue economy.”

A relationship grounded in shared purpose

The MSC Foundation’s work with UB is part of a broader strategy to advance science-based

coral restoration and marine education in The Bahamas through partnerships with local and

international institutions. “Our collaboration with UB is a cornerstone of our efforts in The

Bahamas,” Ms. Picco added. “From this new SIS lab in Nassau to our Marine Conservation

Center at Ocean Cay, we are proud to walk alongside the University as we train future

environmental stewards and work together for healthier oceans and more resilient island

communities.”