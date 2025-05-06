MSC Cruises Release – Bimini empowerment expo

BIMINI, BAHAMAS — Last week, a team from MSC Ocean Cay crossed over to the neighbouring island of Bimini to take part in the Bimini Empowerment Expo 2025 — an initiative led by the Ministry of Tourism to inspire high school seniors with new opportunities and career paths, and attended by Senator Randy Rolle.

Representing MSC were Tenniel Stubbs (HR Coordinator), Shannen Miller (Dive Instructor), and Wilbert Pratt (Bottle Storekeeper), who shared insights about life and work on Ocean Cay. They spoke about career opportunities on the island, the environmental impact of our work, and how the MSC Foundation supports positive change. Our team had the pleasure of engaging with students and being part of such a meaningful community moment.

MSC Ocean Cay is proud to contribute to the community and support future Bahamian talent.

