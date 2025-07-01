MSC Cruises Joins Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Group as Grand Bahama Shipyard Partner

GRAND BAHAMA, THE BAHAMAS — The Grand Bahama Shipyard will soon take ownership of two new floating docks, a significant milestone in its $600 million transformation project. This extensive initiative is projected to create jobs and generate significant economic impact over the next 25 years.

The shipyard is also pleased to welcome MSC Cruises, joining Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean in the joint venture aimed at transforming the shipyard into a leading global cruise and commercial shipping vessel repair facility.

“We are delighted to see positive momentum on our expansion and modernization, which is expected to increase activity here in the shipyard, boosting local businesses, creating economic opportunities, and enriching the community for Grand Bahamians,” said Chris Earl, CEO of Grand Bahama Shipyard.

Already the largest private non-tourism employer in The Bahamas, the expanded shipyard operations will further support the local economy. The shipyard’s thriving apprentice program cultivates Bahamian youth talent by building and enhancing the technical skill sets needed in marine repair. Recently, the second apprentice cohort, made up of 20 local Bahamians, commenced their 18-week technical training at the Engineering College in Birkenhead, Liverpool. Upon completion, they will return to Grand Bahama Shipyard to continue their four-year program in order to meet the requirements of a City and Guilds trade qualification – an internationally recognized ship repair standard.

The floating docks, at the center of the shipyard’s transformation, are among the largest in the Western Hemisphere, including a mega dock with the largest lifting capacity in the world. These docks can service all existing and currently planned cruise ships worldwide, as well as a broad range of other vessels.

The first dock, named “East End,” is 357 meters long and 76 meters wide (1,171 feet by 250 feet), and capable of lifting 93,500 tons. It will be equipped with four state-of-the-art cranes and control systems and will begin its journey this September to The Bahamas, arriving by November, with operations beginning in January 2026.

The second, larger dock, named “Lucayan,” is designed for a 125,000-ton lift capacity and will be operational later in 2026, allowing the yard to service all large cruise ships and other commercial vessels.

The Grand Bahama Shipyard has a rich history of providing high-quality ship maintenance and repair services. Its strategic location and industry expertise make it highly attractive to both cruise and non-cruise customers. The recent addition of MSC Cruises as a shareholder will further strengthen the shipyard’s position as a leader in the maritime industry.