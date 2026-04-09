MSC cruise division signs deal with government for Grand Lucayan Beach Club development

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- CTL Maritime, the cruise division of MSC Group, has reached an agreement with the Government of The Bahamas to redevelop a 20-acre portion of the Grand Lucayan Resort into the MSC Beach Club, part of a wider $1.5 billion investment strategy aimed at expanding cruise infrastructure and driving economic activity.

The development, set for the site of The Reef Village, is expected to increase visitor arrivals to Grand Bahama while generating hundreds of construction and permanent jobs, along with opportunities for skills training and workforce development.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said, “This agreement represents a defining moment for Grand Bahama and the future of our island. The redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan Resort has long been a national priority, and this step forward speaks to our commitment to restoring Grand Bahama as a leading tourism and investment destination. We welcome Concord Wilshire, CTL Maritime, and their partners, and we look ahead with confidence to the jobs, economic activity, and new opportunities this project will bring for Bahamians.”

CTL Maritime President Gianluca Suprani added, “This project marks the next phase of our long-term investment strategy in the Bahamas and as a family-owned company, we take a long term view and when we commit to projects of this nature, we do so with the intention and capability to deliver, focused on creating lasting value for Bahamian communities. When completed, this transformational investment will help to elevate Grand Bahama into one of the region’s most competitive and attractive cruise destinations. “

In a separate statement, the government said it “applauds Concord Wilshire and CTL Maritime… for forging this new partnership to advance the redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan Resort Property,” calling it a key step in Grand Bahama’s tourism and economic resurgence. Officials added the deal brings “enhanced capacity, global reach, and a shared commitment” to delivering a modern resort product, while reinforcing investor confidence and supporting opportunities for Bahamian businesses, contractors and service providers.

The statement also noted the project forms part of a broader partnership with MSC, including the Freeport Harbour expansion, Billy Cay development and Ocean Cay Phase 3 works, collectively positioning Grand Bahama as a growing hub for tourism and maritime activity.