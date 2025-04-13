MP Miller targeted by smear campaign over contracts, says Golden Isles PLP branch

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Golden Isles constituency branch of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is pushing back against reports suggesting that MP Vaughn Miller has abandoned the area, defending his record and alleging that a small group—seeking the vast majority of contracts distributed to constituents—has paid others within the constituency to “fabricate lies” about his representation.

Responding to a recent news article that claimed constituents in Golden Isles do not want Miller to run again, the Chairman of the Golden Isles Constituency Branch said in a statement: “First and foremost, let it be known that the Golden Isles Branch stands united and strong behind our Member of Parliament, Hon. Vaughn P. Miller. We categorically reject the suggestion that his representation has been marked by neglect or abandonment. While every constituency has its share of challenges and differing opinions, the narrative that seeks to dismiss or diminish the honorable work of MP Miller is both misguided and misrepresentative of the facts.”

The statement continued: “In keeping with the Progressive Liberal Party’s commitment to transparency and accountability, we find it necessary to present the facts as they are. As an elected representative, he has the awesome and profound responsibility to provide balance in all that he does. When issuing contracts, the process must be conducted fairly and transparently. That means striving to ensure equitable distribution among constituents. However, some individuals feel entitled to the vast majority of these contracts, often to the detriment of others. Where is the fairness in that? Everyone must be given equal opportunities to work and survive.”

According to the statement, because MP Miller has taken a more balanced approach—ensuring that as many deserving constituents as possible are given opportunities—those few who want the lion’s share of contracts have resorted to paying others within the constituency to spread falsehoods about his leadership.

“The Minister is quite aware of who the culprits are, yet he remains focused on ensuring that everyone is treated equally,” the statement read. “The Minister has declined to make public the value of their existing contracts, and he remains disappointed that these individuals would stop at nothing to secure even more. Minister Miller will not yield to the insatiable greed of a few at the expense of the Golden Isles community.”

The statement further noted that while some residents may feel they haven’t yet experienced the full impact of Miller’s work, his efforts continue earnestly.

“Much of the work carried out by Minister Miller has not been done in the spotlight—not out of secrecy or strategy, but from a quiet and sincere desire to serve without fanfare. This is a man who does not seek applause, but results. Those who look closely will find the fingerprints of his diligence in every corner of Golden Isles.”

It was noted that over the past few years, Minister Miller has spearheaded multiple Community Clean-up Campaigns, bringing residents together to uplift the physical and environmental conditions of the constituency. It was also noted that under Miller, the Golden Isles STEM Program has exposed young persons to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, inspiring vision, building confidence, and opening doors.

“This is not just an investment in youth—it is an investment in the future,” the statement emphasized.

The statement also highlighted the upcoming Job Readiness and Employment Program, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and set to launch in June, as further evidence of Miller’s commitment to creating tangible opportunities for his constituents.

“In a time when many cry out for access and advancement, Minister Miller is responding not with promises, but with partnerships and plans.”

“It’s important to understand that community building doesn’t always make headlines,” the statement added. “Real leadership, like that of Minister Miller, is often found in the unseen: assisting with home repairs, helping with medical and educational expenses, caring for the elderly without cameras, supporting single mothers without press releases, and mentoring young men without social media fanfare.”

The branch said it welcomes constructive dialogue and open critique as hallmarks of a healthy democracy, but stressed the need to “uphold the truth and resist the temptation to let frustration overshadow the facts.”

“As the duly elected representative of Golden Isles, Minister Miller has never wavered in his commitment to the constituency. His office has remained consistently open. His record—while humble—reflects effort, empathy, and enduring service.”

The statement concluded: “Minister Miller has employed a measured and balanced approach to representation. If those self-serving individuals are not satisfied with their current contracts, then we invite them to surrender them so that other constituents—who would be truly grateful—can benefit.”