MOYSC launches summer employment programme and summer camps

COVID-19 protocols to be strictly enforced

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture will host its annual Summer Employment Programme and Summer Camps, running from Tuesday, July 13 to Friday, August 6, 2021 and featuring youth and sports camps for children ages four to 14.

Employment opportunities will be afforded to youth ages 18 to 25, and specialized youth and culture apprenticeship opportunities will also be made available for those ages 15 and older.

Division of Youth

The Division of Youth is offering exciting summer camps with themes including “Mad Scientists” and “Island Explorers” at a variety of conveniently located venues: Edmund Moxey Community Centre, Christ-The-King Anglican Church and Pilgrim Baptist Church, to name a few.

Department of Sports

The Department of Sports will offer a variety of camps such as basketball, soccer, track and field, swimming, martial arts and several others. There will also be opportunities to learn the valuable skills of scoring games and recording player statistics.

Division of Cultural Affairs

This year, under the theme “Committed to the Culture”, the Division of Cultural Affairs’ summer employment will take the form of a Summer Apprenticeship Programme hosted at Mount Carmel School, College Gardens, off Prince Charles Drive.

All apprentices will be paid as they partake of the unique opportunity to sharpen their skills and receive first-hand training by industry professionals/teachers. It is preferred that those applying have existing skills ranging from moderate to advanced capabilities in these respective areas: band (brass and rake n’ scrape), piano, choir, dance (hip-hop, traditional and limbo, fire), arts and craft, Junkanoo craft, drumming, drama, literary and media.

The ministry will ensure COVID-19 protocols are strictly enforced and looks forward to providing safe spaces for young Bahamians to have an enjoyable summer experience either as summer employees or summer campers.

For further details, please visit the ministry’s Facebook page, call 502-0600 or email mysc@bahamas.gov.bs.

All forms are available online by clicking the following links: summer employment application form and summer camp registration form.