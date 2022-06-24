Mount Gay Caribbean Cocktail Competition kicks off

Bartenders from 11 countries go head-to-head to take top prize

BRIDGETON, BARBADOS — The world’s oldest-running rum distillery has invited bartenders from across the Caribbean to submit their own Mount Gay Black Barrel and Mount Gay XO cocktail recipes for a chance to win coveted prizes.

In the phased competition, bartenders will participate in a masterclass hosted by US Brand Ambassador Darrio Prescod and showcase their creations using Black Barrel and XO on their social media channels.

Following the first competition phase, Bahamian bartenders will be invited to compete in their home market during the month of June, where industry experts will judge their creation, presentation, brand knowledge, and originality.

Finalists will be announced by July 2, and awarded a $500 cash prize and a trip to Barbados to compete on International Rum Day on August 16.

The winner of the final competition will take home an all-expense-paid trip to London Rum Festival in October where they will immerse themselves in the London bar scene and have the opportunity to experience the iconic rum fest.

“We’re thrilled to see this competition come to fruition,” said Raphaël Grisoni, Managing Director at Mount Gay.

“After putting this to the side due to travel restrictions, we’re happy to see bartenders all over the Caribbean excited to create their own XO and Black Barrel cocktails for the global stage. Good luck to everyone!”

The competition will run locally in The Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, Barbados, USVI, Cayman, BVI, Antigua, Trinidad, St. Marteen, and St. Barths during the final weeks of June 2022 with semi-finalists announced by July 1.

The finals will be held in Barbados on August 16 for International Rum Day, and the grand prize winner will attend London Rum Festival from October 14-18.

All local winners will be awarded $500 cash and an all-expenses-paid trip to Barbados for the finals. Each entry on social media will receive a $50 cash prize.