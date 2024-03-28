MOULTRIE REACTS: “I couldn’t sleep”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former House of Assembly Speaker Halson Moultrie recalled the moment he learned about the death of his former Deputy Speaker and friend Don Saunders, who was gunned down in Gambier Village Wednesday night.

He told Eyewitness News Thursday morning at his law chambers that he first believed the information to be false; however, when the news was confirmed, Moultrie said he went into a state of shock. He started to recall what became their final interaction just under two weeks ago.

Moultrie and Saunders were both elected for the first time in 2017 in the Nassau Village and Tall Pines constituencies, respectively, on the Free National Movement ticket. They served as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively until 2021.