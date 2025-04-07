Motorcyclist succumbs following early morning collision

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred in the early hours of Monday, April 7, 2025, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist.

The incident took place shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Shirley Street near Highland Terrace. The crash involved a green, white, and black Kawasaki motorcycle ridden by a male who sustained serious injuries after colliding with a lamp post.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.