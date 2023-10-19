Motorcyclist killed in collision with Mack truck

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in New Providence are investigating another fatal crash involving a motorcyclist, this one claiming the life of a man believed to be in his early to mid 20’s.

Police say the incident occurred sometime after midnight when the driver of a Mack collided with the driver of Yahama motorcycle at the junction of Carmichael and Golden Isles Road. Police officers at the scene found the motorcyclist trapped beneath the truck. He died at the scene.

Two people were killed early Monday morning near Calvary Deliverance Church on East Street South when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car.