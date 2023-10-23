Motorcyclist killed in accident in Nassau Village

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are conducting a thorough investigation into a fatal crash that occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday 22nd October, 2023 which has claimed the life of an adult male.

According to preliminary reports, an adult female driving a gold Nissan Bluebird and an unidentified male driving a black Yamaha 250CC trail motorcycle collided on Alexandria Boulevard in Nassau Village.

Upon arrival, responding officers and emergency medical personnel found that the motorcyclist had sustained serious injuries. EMS provided medical assistance; however, the male succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

At present, the cause of the collision is unknown. Investigation into this matter is ongoing.