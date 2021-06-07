Motorcyclist dies in hospital after car collision

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A motorcyclist who was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Thursday died in hospital on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Police said the accident between the man on the white Yamaha 450 trail motorcycle and a white Honda Civic took place at the junction of Marathon and Robinson Roads around 9pm.

“The collision occurred as a result of the vehicle traveling north onto Marathon Road from the east-west highway and the cyclist traveling east along Robinson Road,” a police report read.

“The rider suffered serious legs and head injuries and was transported to hospital from the scene.

“The civic received frontal and windshield damage.”

The traffic division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Traffic incidents claimed the lives of 55 people last year, compared to the 57 in 2019.

There were more than 8,500 traffic accidents last year, 5,625 of which were reported as damage only.

Another 1,127 were hit and run accidents, 1,636 were accidents where those involved sustained minor injuries and 77 had serious injuries as a result of the incident.