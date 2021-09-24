Motorcyclist dies in Andros collision

MANGROVE CAY, ANDROS — A motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the local clinic after he collided with another biker on Queens Highway last night.
According to police, the injured men were found lying on the ground with their motorcycles “extensively damaged” shortly before 11pm.
“Initial investigations revealed that the cyclists were traveling in opposite directions along Queens Highway when they collided into each other,” the report read.
“Both victims were transported to the local clinic. One of the males later succumbed to his injuries.”