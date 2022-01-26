Motorcyclist dies after collision with car

LocalJanuary 26, 2022January 26, 2022 at 7:51 am Ava Turnquest
Motorcyclist dies after collision with car

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The country recorded its latest traffic fatality last night when a car collided with a motorcyclist on Prince Charles Drive.

According to police, a man riding a blue and white motorcycle overtook a gray Honda Fit that was traveling west on Prince Charles Drive in the right lane.

Based on the investigations of the Serious Accident Response Team, the driver of the Honda collided with the rear of the motorcycle.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 9pm.

The rider reportedly sustained serious injuries and later succumbed on the scene.

Investigation into this matter continues.

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

About Ava Turnquest

Ava Turnquest is the head of the Digital Department at Eyewitness News. Her most notable beat coverage spans but is not limited to politics, immigration and human rights, with a focus especially on minority groups. In 2018, she was nominated by the Bahamas Press Club for “The Eric Wilmott Award for Investigative Journalism”. Ava is deeply motivated by her passion about the role of fourth estate, and uses her pen to inform, educate and sensitize the public.

Leave a Reply

*