MOTIA opens new $20M ferry terminal on Abaco

ABACO, BAHAMAS — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOTIA) Chester Cooper recently officially opened Bahamas Fast Ferries’ (BFF) new $20 million terminal on Abaco.

Via a service agreement, BFF will be transporting staff, employees and members of Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club between Marsh Harbour and Baker’s Bay.

The minister congratulated the Bahamian-owned Bahamas Fast Ferries during a ribbon-cutting and opening ceremony of its multimillion-dollar investment in Abaco’s economy, and for its partnership with Baker’s Bay and Discovery Land.

Government representatives and stakeholders at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Bahamas Fast Ferries facility on Abaco on Friday, February 11, 2022. (BIS/KEMUEL STUBBS) From left, Harvey Sweeting, chief operating officer, Bahamas Fast Ferries; John Pinder, parliamentary secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOTIA); Cameron Symonette, president and CEO, Bahamas Fast Ferries; JoBeth Coleby-Davis, minister of housing and transport; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper; Shawn Ygnatowiz, chief operating officer, Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club; Bacchus Rolle, parliamentary secretary, Ministry of Public Works and Utilities; and Senator Randy Rolle, global relations consultant/senior advisor, MOTIA, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Bahamas Fast Ferries facility on Abaco on Friday, February 11, 2022. (BIS/KEMUEL STUBBS) The Bahamas Fast Ferries facility on Abaco.

The facility provides a staging area, ample parking, restrooms, a sheltered waiting area and a first-class freight handling facility with two RoRo ramps to facilitate the projected growth and development on Abaco and its cays. New staff vessels are to arrive shortly.

The opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility was held on Friday, February 11, 2022. The minister was accompanied by JoBeth Coleby-Davis, minister of housing and transport; John Pinder, parliamentary secretary, MOTIA; Bacchus Rolle, parliamentary secretary, Ministry of Public Works and Utilities; and Senator Randy Rolle, global relations consultant/senior advisor, MOTIA.