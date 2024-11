NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Sasha Moxey has not seen her 12-year-old Adriel Moxey since she left for school Monday morning.

Moxey told Eyewitness News Wednesday afternoon that her daughter would usually have junkanoo or track practice and church engagements after school but would always return home by 7:00pm.

While Moxey has reported her daughter missing to the police, Adriel must be missing for at least 72 hours before a Marco Alert is issued.