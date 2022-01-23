Mother killed by boyfriend in murder-attempted suicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A young mother was shot to death by her boyfriend moments before he turned the gun on himself in an attempted suicide last night.

The killing of Heavenly Terveus in front of her one-month-old baby boy has sent shockwaves through the community as police begin their investigations into the incident that took place sometime before 6pm at a residence on Miami Street.

According to police, they discovered Terveus and her boyfriend lying on the floor of a southwestern bedroom with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, while he was transported to the hospital for medical attention. He is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Terveus’ infant was also taken to hospital last night but later discharged.

In a statement, Superintendent Audley Peters said: “Initial investigations revealed that the male, who is the boyfriend of the female come to the residence and entered the room where the female and infant were located.”

Peters continued: “He locked the door and moments later, other occupants of the residence heard the sounds of gunshots. Following their entry into the room, the male and female along with her male infant were found on the floor.

He added: “From all indications, the evidence suggests that the male shot the female and turned the firearm on himself. This matter remains under active investigation.”