SUSPECTED SUICIDE: Mother found hanging in front of toddler at motel

“Everyone of us is secretly healing from something” — Victim’s last Facebook post

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman, who was being provided housing assistance by social services, is believed to have taken her own life in front of her young son at the Landshark Cocoplum Resort on West Bay Street yesterday evening.

Eyewitness News understands the victim is Carissa Culmer, 20s.

Friends of Culmer found the mother hanging by a cord from the door in her room around 8pm.

Her son was found near her body.

The father of the boy and Culmer’s partner, who arrived on scene after learning news of her death, clung to the young boy as he spoke with police.

As her body was carried on a gurney in an awaiting hearse, several relatives who had gathered at the resort wailed uncontrollably.

They declined to speak with Eyewitness News.

Police originally reported that the woman had been found unresponsive at the motel and foul play was suspected.

Last night, Superintendent Audley Peters said an autopsy would provide more details on the exact cause of her death, but it appeared to be a suicide.

“We believe that the person would have taken a cord and perhaps used the leverage from the ceiling and hung themselves,” Peters said.

“However, the investigation is early and we will await an autopsy’s report to confirm the exact cause of death.”

Peters said the toddler will be taken into the care of the state until an assessment of the toddler can be performed and next of kin verified.

Asked if foul play was still suspected, Peters said: “As I said, we are early in the investigations, and the evidence is going to direct us. By that, I mean, once we’ve gotten the autopsy, it will tell us some things and we will follow the lead of the autopsy to determine what was the exact cause of death or who caused the death of that individual.”

Though Peters said certain information was circulating, he could not confirm if Culmer left a suicide note.

He said police will investigate all evidence, including the victim’s cellphone.

Peters said from all indications it appeared the victim may have been dead for around two hours, placing her time of death around 6pm.

In her last Facebook post at 2.23pm, Culmer updated her cover photo of two butterflies with the caption: “Everyone of us is secretly healing from something.”

Culmer, an orphan who was previously unemployed and homeless, had found better footing in recent years.

She graduated as a patient care technician last March and got a job at Nurse’s Aide Training Institute as an administrative assistant.

She had plans on reaching out to her biological family — a story she openly spoke about during a previous interview in May 2017.

Last November, Culmer, whose Facebook handle is ‘Dolly Doll’ spoke of the alleged abuse she suffered.

At the time, she said with tears in her eyes that she had finally decided she wanted better for herself, and was tired of the abuse she allegedly suffered.

“I so tired,” she wept.

“I so tired. I done lose my mind twice. Yes. Yes, I strong. I’m strong yes, but I tired. I tired. I ain’ saying I’m perfect, I’m not perfect. I fight with things yes.

In a December 13, 2021 Facebook post, Culmer said she went from being interviewed by Shenique Miller, host of ILTV’s Beyond The Headlines, to receiving help from Minister of State for Social Services Lisa Rahming and her team to getting a special invite from Senate President J LaShell Adderley to attend a Senate session.

“To be a part of her speech was definitely a draw-dropping experience for me,” Culmer said at the time.

“Words alone can’t express how grateful I am. It’s people like you that make the world better, safer and a humane place.

“Your act of kindness and service shows how big of a heart you have for others.

“You have given me and others encouragement not to stay silent on any kind of abuse.”

She continued: “I just want to thank you for your generosity, support, [and] love you showed me in this difficult time of need.

“May God continue to shower you with many blessings.

“Once again thank you to each and every one of you.”