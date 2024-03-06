Mother and boyfriend in custody after suspicious death of male child

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A mother and her boyfriend are in police custody after her four year son died at an apartment complex on McKinney Avenue on Tuesday March 5, 2024.

It was initially reported by sources close to the investigation that the child’s guardians reported an apparent drowning, but Eyewitness News has been told that the preliminary report into the incident does not indicate that the young boy drowned.

Sources told EWN Tuesday night that the incident reportedly occurred early Tuesday afternoon, however police have yet to release information to the media concerning the incident.

It is alleged that the child’s mother stalled before calling police as she reportedly attempted to perform CPR on the young boy.

The boy was allegedly found in an unresponsive state with a number of bruises about the body, circumstances surrounding the exact cause of his death remain unclear, according to sources close to the investigation.

This is a developing story.