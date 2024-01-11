Mother accused of harboring a man wanted for murder to be arraigned

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —Police commissioner Clayton Fernander confirmed Thursday afternoon that the woman who allegedly harbored a man wanted for murder, which led to her daughter’s shooting death, is currently in police custody and is scheduled to be arraignment in the coming days.

The mother of the teen girl allegedly harbored Gamaliel Gray, who is accused of committing the country’s second homicide for 2024.

It is believed that Gray was inside the woman’s home in Nassau Village when gunmen opened fire on the residence; a 16-year-old girl, who police say was an unintended target, was killed.

Gray subsequently turned himself in to the police at the Quakoo Street police station and is being formally arraigned for murder today in Court 9.