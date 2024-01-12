Mother accused of harboring a criminal granted bail

COURT NEWS: 41-year-old Shinika Johnson of Samson Street, Nassau Village, who was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court Friday morning on one count of Harboring a Criminal, entered a not-guilty plea and was granted bail in the amount of $10,000.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Carolyn Vogt Evens. It is alleged that between January 5, 2024 to January 7, 2024 the accused harbored Gamaliel Gray, a man who was wanted in connection with the January 2nd murder of Gerrard Coakley.

In addition to being granted bail, the accused must report to the South Beach Police station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday before 7pm.

Johnson will also be electronically monitored.

Johnson’s trial date is set for January 29th.