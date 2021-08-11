MOTA announces Virtual Junkanoo Summer Festival 2021

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation (MOTA) is gearing up to host its second Virtual Junkanoo Summer Festival (JSF) scheduled for three consecutive Saturdays, August 14, 21 and 28, 2021.

The virtual festival will air on TourismTodayBahamas Facebook page and will feature all things Bahamian, sharing generational knowledge on customs and traditions, Bahamian delicacies and enlightening viewers on the art and history of Junkanoo.

This virtual event allows MOTA to continue its efforts in keeping us all safe, while preserving our cultural heritage.

Junkanoo Summer Festival is one of the ministry’s premier events that happens annually. Since its inception in 2015, the festival has grown significantly and has gained immense popularity. Consequently, it has been expanded to include additional authentically Bahamian talents.

In that vein, the MOTA invites the public to join in the celebration as it displays what is truly Bahamian.

A statement on the festival read: “Join us in this virtual parade of top-notch Bahamian talent, featuring, among others, Ira Storr and the Spank Band, Geno D, Lady E and Veronica Bishop.

“The event will also be hosted by Bahamian singers and songwriters Dyson and Wendy Knight and will end with a live Junkanoo performance by an all-star Junkanoo band.”

This highly anticipated festival, although virtual, promises to be entertaining and engaging and will showcase integral aspects of the Bahamian culture, such as the creativity of our people, our music and dance, our stories, Bahamian cuisine and an assortment of local drinks.

MOTA Director of Cultural and Authentic Events Charity Armbrister said: “We’re extremely proud and excited to bring this unique cultural event to residents and visitors. We love showcasing the many talented Junkanoo groups here in The Bahamas and those who have made it their life’s commitment to preserve our culture.

“The ministry is pleased to bring more attention to the wonders of The Bahamas, especially since the unexpected invasion of the COVID-19 pandemic.”