Most school renovations completed in time, according to Education Director

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The majority of school renovations were completed in time for the new academic year, according to Director of Education, Dominique McCartney-Russell.

The Education Director was responding to comments made by Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson who said earlier this week that she was not pleased that renovations were still ongoing despite the school year starting.

McCartney- Russell said the renovations on some campuses will need more time, however she stressed that it is not anticipated that the ongoing renovations will impact students or classes in any way.

Some of the schools still undergoing renovations include Government High School, Ragged Island All-Age School, and McLean’s Primary School.