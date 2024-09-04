Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live

Mortgage disbursements surge 51.2 percent in Q2

0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Total mortgage disbursements for new construction and repairs increased by 51.2 percent ($10.4 million) in the second quarter to $30.7 million, building on the 19.1 percent growth a year earlier according to the Central Bank.

The Central Bank, in its Quarterly Economic Review, noted that residential disbursements rose by 9.0 percent ($1.8 million) to $22.1 million, following a 26.9 percent increase in the prior year. The commercial segment also saw a significant increase, reaching $8.6 million, up from a modest $0.04 million in 2023.

“Total mortgage commitments for new buildings and repairs—a forward-looking indicator of domestic activity—grew from 32 to 96 compared to the same period last year, with the associated value expanding by 49.8 percent to $29.1 million. Broken down by loan type, the number of undisbursed residential commitments increased by 24 to 88, with their value rising by $1.0 million (4.9 percent) to $20.4 million. Additionally, commercial commitments for new construction and repairs totaled 8, with a value of $8.7 million, compared to no commitments in the same period of 2023,” the regulator noted.

Data from domestic banks, insurance companies, and the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation showed that the total value of outstanding mortgages rose by $11.2 million (0.4 percent) to $2,877.1 million during the second quarter, reversing the $8.4 million (0.3 percent) decline in the same period of 2023. The residential component, which comprised 93.3 percent of total mortgages, grew slightly by $1.9 million (0.1 percent), recovering from a $2.5 million (0.1 percent) decrease a year earlier, and ended at $2,684.4 million.

The commercial component increased by $9.3 million (5.0 percent), reversing a $5.9 million (2.9 percent) reduction from the previous year. As of the end of June, domestic banks held the largest share of outstanding mortgages (86.5 percent), followed by the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation (7.1 percent) and insurance companies (6.4 percent).

Polls

Should political parties be required to disclose where and who they get campaign donations from?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should political parties be required to disclose where and who they get campaign donations from?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture