MORE TRAVELERS INCOMING: Virgin Atlantic to introduce twice-weekly flights to Bahamas this winter

Virgin rep says company looks forward to expanding Caribbean portfolio

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Virgin Atlantic has added a twice-weekly service from London’s Heathrow airport to The Bahamas beginning this winter, the airline has announced.

According to the airline, the new services are aimed at responding to the pent-up demand for Caribbean destinations.

The twice-weekly services from Heathrow to Nassau begin on November 20. Flights go on sale August 11.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to add The Bahamas to our ever-expanding portfolio of Caribbean destinations. We are seeing a real demand from our customers for luxury holidays in the sun, with Brits keen to escape on their next adventure after a difficult year.

“With 16 islands surrounded by the world’s clearest water, The Bahamas offers the perfect escape for those travelers looking to either simply relax or explore a new corner of the world.”

Virgin is currently flying to Barbados, Antigua, Jamaica and Grenada and expects to restart its Tobago and Cuba services “in the upcoming months”. It also plans to introduce the first direct service from Europe to St Vincent and the Grenadines in October.

“As we head into winter 2021, we look forward to expanding our Caribbean portfolio from six islands up to eight and we are incredibly excited to welcome customers onboard flying to our destinations both old and new, heading off on holiday or traveling to visit loved ones,” said Jarvinen.