MORE THAN JANE DOES: Nygard accuser says alleged victims are not their “sexual injustice”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Richette Ross, a former employee of Canadian fashion mogul and Lyford Cay estate owner Peter Nygard, said yesterday she and the over 100 women who filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the billionaire raped, abused and paid off many of them, are more than “Jane Does” and more than the “sexual injustice” they allegedly suffered.

Nygard was indicted last December on federal sex trafficking charges and other crimes against women and minors, stemming from The Bahamas, Canada, New York and elsewhere.

Ross was among the original 10 unidentified women, referred to as “Jane Does” in court documents, who filed a complaint against Nygard alleging rape and sexual assault.

Yesterday, the Rotary Action Group Against Slavery honored the 10 women with its inaugural “courageous woman” awards and Ross with a heroes awards for outstanding courage.

As she struggled to hold back tears during a virtual ceremony, Ross said: “It’s not been an easy road these past few months, but through God that I was able to make it.

“[There were] a lot of days feeling discouraged; seeing certain things in the media, it had me at one point in time even regretting coming forward to speak.

“But as time went on and I realized the support, and the people who were not just depending on me to stand, but to speak out, not just on my behalf, but giving a voice to those who didn’t have a voice for themselves.

“You know, I had to be strong in the face of adversity.

“You know, it was a really trying time in my life.

“Sorry, I am starting to get a little emotional.

“But I just want to say thank you; thank you backing me, supporting me, just being who you are and having the heart to see that we are not just the sexual injustice that was done towards us, but we are more than the voice in the darkness.

“We’re more than just Jane Does. We’re strong. We’re survivors and we’re conquerors and I just want to say, just thank you. I just can’t thank you enough.”

Rotary Assistant Governor Carla Card-Stubbs, an attorney, said while the organization recognized the matter was still before the US court system, it was not about “unproven accusations”, but about recognizing the “obligation to help those who cannot help themselves”.

“This is about honoring those brave enough to speak,” she said.

“What experience has taught us is that this happens all around us.

“This might be happening to persons we know and some of us know that we know.

“And this is a challenge to help. This is not about unproven accusations. This is about recognition that we each have the obligation to help those who cannot help themselves; those for whom it would be difficult to come forward and speak out, just to get help.”

Rotarians Action Group Against Slavery Global Chairman Dave McCleary said the courage of the women and others who stepped forward to share their personal stories was incredible.

“You’re a shining example of bravery in the face of, again, unimaginable odds,” he said.

“And you inspire others to come forward and that’s what’s so amazing about what you do: you not only change your life but you’re changing so many others.”

McCleary said the ripple effect of the award recipients’ actions will continue for many generations to come.

He recommended the government institute February 24 as a nationally recognized day in the nation for the award recipients.

“The fact is, you had this courage and you were willing to take down an entire evil person is just beyond imaginable and I’m just so thankful to be here with you today and just really for the work that you’ve done,” McCleary said.

Barry Rassin, past president of Rotary International, said: “This is a deeply personal situation which is very hard for many, many people to come forward and talk about, and [for] all of you to step forward in such a forthright matter and tell your stories, no matter how personal, it is truly a moment that we will all remember and deeply appreciate…”