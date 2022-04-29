MORE THAN DOUBLE: Disney increasing number of construction jobs for Bahamians on $400 million Lighthouse Point development

NASSAU, BAHAMAS Disney Cruise Line will more than double the number of construction jobs on its Lighthouse Point development it was revealed yesterday, with its regional public affairs director noting that the company has not asked for any additional concessions for the $400 million project set to open in 2024.

Joey Gaskins, Disney Cruise Line’s Regional Public Affairs Director for The Bahamas and Caribbean addressing the Eleuthera Business Outlook yesterday.

Gaskins said: “We are actually looking at 300 construction jobs, more than double what we had promised.” Gaskins noted that the company had promised 120 construction jobs on the project, with an overall ratio of 80 percent Bahamians over the construction period. Gaskins noted that the development will also create at least 150 permanent jobs for Bahamians, inclusive senior management positions.

“We have asked for no other concessions other than what is set out in the Hotel’s Encouragement Act. We haven’t asked for anything special, just what everyone else gets. We have all the necessary approvals to begin construction, particularly on the land side,” said Gaskins.

Gaskins noted that a large chunk of the company’s investment in the project is directed towards ensuring that the environment is not destroyed but rather protected.

“We are donating 190 acres plus the 2.5 acres acres at the southern $150,000 in business grants for Eleuthera businesses,” said Gaskins. He also noted that the company has provided $150,000 in grants to Eleuthera businesses.