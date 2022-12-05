More than 2,500 Junkanoo tickets sold

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — More than 2,500 Junkanoo tickets have been sold for the long-anticipated return of the holiday parades after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

Dwayne Davis, chief information officer for Cable Bahamas Group of Companies, told Eyewitness News that 2,611 tickets have been sold to date with preferential seating in Rawson Square and Scotiabank areas already snapped up for the Boxing Day parade.

Customers lined up at Aliv Harbour Bay Plaza store to purchase Junkanoo tickets after experiencing some hiccups with the company’s entertainment app over the weekend.

The app portal that allows users to purchase tickets, stream the parades, and interact with groups during the event, is still not available for download for iPhone users, with some decrying the setback disadvantaged them from accessing preferred seats.

Davis said: “Certain sections, historically Rawson Square north and south, Scotiabank north and south are normally all sold out as you know. It’s important for Bahamians to know Junkanoo is from Frederick Street all the way up to East Street so yes the areas that people want may be sold out but it’s important to note that we’ve sold over 2,500 tickets so far with the majority of them going online.

“There is only a limited amount of seating in Rawson Square but Junkanoo is not sold out as yet.”