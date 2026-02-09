More Than 20 Dialysis Patients Delayed as Only One Nurse Reports for Duty

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – More than 20 dialysis patients who arrived for their 5 a.m. treatment session are still waiting to receive care.

That’s according to one of the patients, Zelerine Johnson, who says the group includes elderly residents, visually impaired individuals, and others with serious medical conditions.

Johnson reports that only one nurse showed up for duty this morning and is unable to place any of the patients on the dialysis machines.

She says the situation is creating a ripple effect, with many early-morning patients needing to get to work, while those scheduled for the 8 a.m. session are now beginning to arrive.

Johnson adds that this is the second time in two weeks patients have faced the same ordeal.

Last week, treatment was also disrupted during the nurses’ industrial action over unpaid overtime — and now it is happening again today.

When patients asked for answers this morning, Johnson says they were told no additional nurses reported to work, but were assured everyone would eventually be accommodated.

However, she says the proposed solution falls far short.

“We’re being told we’ll only get two hours of treatment,” Johnson said. “We are supposed to get at least four hours. This is seriously bad for us.”

She added that while she understands the frustrations nurses may be facing, patients are being placed in a dangerous position.

“I agree the doctors should pay the nurses,” she said, “but the nurses also took an oath to provide health care, and this is serious.”

Just last week, Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville reported that nurses would be paid their outstanding overtime, as officials moved to resolve the dispute.

Attempts to reach the Public Hospitals Authority for comment were unsuccessful up to the time of publication.