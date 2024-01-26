More Quaker products recalled over salmonella fears

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — More food items produced by the Quaker Oats Company have been added to a recall list because they reportedly have the potential to be contaminated with the harmful Salmonella organism, according to company officials.

The Quaker Oats Company, through its authorized distributor Thompson Trading, announced today an” expansion of the December 20th, 2023, recall to include additional cereals, bars, and snacks listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

The full recall list includes Quaker Granola Bars, Quaker Granola Cereal, Cap’n Crunch Treat Bars, Cereal and Instant Oatmeals, Gamesa Marias Cereal, Gatorade Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars, Munchies Mix Munch Mix and Snack Boxes.

“The products listed on this press release were distributed to The Bahamas,” The Quaker Company said.

“Therefore, the company informs potential consumers to check their pantries for any of the listed products and discard them.”

The company further asserts: “It is important to note that this withdrawal only applies to the specific products listed on www.quakergranolarecall.com, and no Quaker product is affected.”

The Quaker Oats Company affirms that the recall does not include:

• Quaker Oats

• Quaker Instant Oats

• Quaker Grits

• Quaker Oat Bran

• Quaker Oat Flour

• Quaker Rice Snacks

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers with any of the mentioned products can return the described product to the original store where they purchased it, presenting their purchase receipt, the company said.