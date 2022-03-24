MORE MANPOWER: Police force deficient by some 900 officers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) is in need of additional manpower, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe revealed yesterday, noting that the force is deficient by an estimated 900 police constables.

According to Munroe, 130 police officers exited the force in 2021 due to attrition factors. He noted that an additional 96 officers are expected to retire or commence pre-retirement leave at the end of 2022.

“The retirement levels are daunting given that over the last four years the force was unable to sustain recruitment levels to supplant retirement losses,” he said.

“Notwithstanding, the force is in the process of a recruitment exercise to rebuild strength. The financial cost for the expected 190 new hires is estimated at $3.42 million.

Munroe said the police force currently consists of 2,654 sworn police officers and 900 police reservists and called on the public to assist the police in helping to combat crime.

“As we have been saying we must all be force multipliers for the police; the public has a responsibility as well,” said Munroe.

Munroe noted that the Force remains committed to providing policing services that are relevant to the changing policing environment.

He added: “To that end, the Force will continue to recruit suitable persons into the Police Training College to enlist as recruit constables. The organization has placed a high priority on training and will continue to diversify its staff through the employment of university graduates with varying professional disciplines that will add value to the organization.