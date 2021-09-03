MORE DIGITAL USE: Scotiabank Bahamas reports 61 percent increase in mobile and online banking usage

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Scotiabank has seen a 61 percent increase in the use of mobile and online banking over the past 18 months, due in part to COVID-19 restrictions on in-person branch visits, according to one executive.

Director of Retail Banking at Scotiabank (Bahamas) Na-amah Barker said: “We have seen a huge increase of 61 percent in the use of our mobile and online banking channels over the past 18 months, which we are sure is partly due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions on in-person branch visits.”

In a continued effort to make banking easier for its customers, Scotiabank recently added new features to the Scotia Caribbean Mobile App. Some of the app’s latest upgrades include a redesigned flow for ease of use, which helps customers conduct transactions faster. For example, customers can now easily search their transfer recipients to facilitate a third-party transfer.

Customers can now transfer funds from their deposit account into their loan account to make a pre-payment.

Several other actions are to be added soon, including optional alerts for missed credit card payments and declined and reversed transactions.

Customers can now also update and maintain their personal information such as their primary address, seasonal address and even employment information. The app also supports document uploads for address verification.

Barker noted: “We are very pleased to introduce these added features to our mobile app as we aim to make the digital banking experience even safer and more convenient than before.”

She added: “We at Scotiabank encourage our loyal and valued customers to take advantage of all that the Scotia Caribbean Mobile App has to offer.”