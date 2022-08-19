MORE CONSOLIDATION: CIBC FirstCaribbean to shutter Palmdale branch at months end

BFSU chief says no job losses

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Another commercial bank is closing one of its branches with CIBC First Caribbean informing its customers that it will permanently close its Palmdale Branch at the end of the month.

“CIBC FirstCaribbean will permanently close our Palmdale branch on 31 August, 2022,” the bank said in a statement.

“We remain committed to providing you with the best banking services, whether you choose to visit us at any of our other locations or choose to bank via our Online Banking or Mobile App services.”

The bank also noted that its business unit is currently assessing which branch will be the new home branch for its Palmdale clients. In the meantime, customers may get assistance from the Harbor Bay and Shirley Street branches or any other branch at their convenience.

Theresa Mortimer, president of the Bahamas Financial Services Union (BFSU)which represents the bank’s line staff told Eyewitness News there will be no job losses due to the closure.

“None of the staff is losing their job,” she said.

“Not a one. There are 26 rank and file employees there. Once the bank said they were closing, we sat down with them and ensured that no staff would lose their jobs. That is the importance of having a union. The branch is closing and accounts are being sent to other branches.”