MORE BLOODSHED: Two men killed in separate incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men were shot and killed last night in separate incidents, continuing a spate of bloodshed on the streets of New Providence in recent weeks.

Gunshots, which residents of Rupert Dean Lane initially thought were the sounds of a motorcycle engine revving, pierced the night air, around 11pm as a gunman shot and killed a man as he approached his home.

Eyewitness News understands the Bahamian national of Haitian descent is known as ‘Piti’.

However, authorities did not release the victim’s identity.

He was found lying on the ground in a pool of blood at the entrance of the residence.

The motive for the shooting was unclear.

Around the same time, officers responding to reports of another shooting on Washington Street found a man lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

On that scene, Superintendent Audley Peters told the media that preliminary reports indicated that two armed men approached the victim, who was standing on the sidewalk, and shot him.

Peters appealed for anyone with information on either killing to contact authorities.