MORALLY SOUND: Christian Council says emergency use of vaccine “warranted”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Christian Council’s (BCC) COVID-19 Vaccine Investigative Committee has determined that the World Health Organization’s (WHO) validation of the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines is “warranted”.

However, the committee maintains taking the vaccine is a matter of “personal choice”.

At last report, over 5,000 people have received their first dose of AstraZeneca in The Bahamas.

The committee, which released its report yesterday, said health experts unanimously agreed that the long-term effects of the vaccine cannot be determined at this time because of insufficient time elapsing, but the “benefits of the vaccines far outweigh the disadvantages”.

The committee also determined that vaccine does not contain components of aborted fetus or cell lines, and said there is insufficient theological evidence to support the vaccine being linked to the end-time prophecy relative to the “mark of the beast”.

In its report, the committee said: “There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines, and in particular, nucleic acid vaccines, alter or modify the human DNA.

“The Bahamas Christian Council opposes elective abortion and recognizes that the use of cell lines may infringe on what is deemed morally acceptable.

“However, given that COVID-19 vaccines do not contain components of aborted fetus or cell lines, those who receive COVID-19 vaccines should not be deemed an accessory to an abortion.

“There is insufficient theological evidence to support that the COVID-19 vaccine is directly connected to the fulfillment of end-time prophecy relative to the mark of the beast.”

It added: “Further, our research has found that the events outlined in scripture surrounding the introduction of the mark of the beast are not consistent with the global response of the medical and scientific communities to this current COVID-19 pandemic.”

It recommended that all denominations, fellowships, groups and unit church leaders make their own determination in advising and guiding their parishioners relative to the risks and benefits of the various COVID-19 vaccines.

“Each and every Christian must weigh the risks and benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine based upon their particular situation and condition, in addition to seek[ing] spiritual guidance from their faith leaders.

“Whether or not a citizen chooses to take a COVID-19 vaccine is a matter of personal choice.”

The BCC committee said the circumstances of the pandemic prompted permission for pharmaceutical companies to accelerate development of vaccines, but the acceleration of production, coupled with a proliferation of divergent social media information, raised a “cloud of suspicious regarding the safety of the usage of these vaccines”.

It said it was against this backdrop that the committee was appointed and given its mandate.

Pastor Mario Moxey of Bahamas Harvest Church heads the committee.

In his pastoral letter to The Bahamas, Bishop of the Diocese of The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands Laish Boyd said while health protocols limited the spread of the virus and saved lives, the nation must accept that getting vaccinated has to be “added to the list of ways we can fight COVID-19”.

“As the bishop of the Anglican Diocese of The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands, I want to state categorically that I support the vaccination process,” Boyd said.

“This is our best way forward right now. I will get vaccinated as soon as I get an opportunity.”

In a statement earlier this month, Archbishop Reverend Patrick C Pinder called coronavirus vaccination a “common good” that will protect individuals’ health, promote public health and save Bahamian lives.

Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Vatican in January.